Sunday Puzzle: Animal Anagrams

On-air challenge: Every answer today is an animal whose name contains an R. I'll give you an anagram of the name without the R. You tell me the animal.

Ex. ABE + R = BEAR

1. SHOE + R

2. TOTE + R

3. HEWS + R

4. PITA + R

5. DEBAG + R

6. GUACO + R

7. BILGE + R

8. THAMES + R

9. NUNCIO + R (imaginary animal)

10. NEEDIER + R

11. TOOTSIE + R

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Mark Isaak, of Sunnyvale, Calif. Think of part of the human body whose name is a compound word (like fingertip or toenail). Add an N and rearrange the result to get another part of the body whose name is also a compound word. What body parts are these?

Challenge answer: Eardrum --> underarm

Winner: Mitchell Szczepanczyk of Chicago, Illinois

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Ed Pegg Jr., who runs the website mathpuzzle.com. Think of an animal in which the singular form of the female and the plural form of the male sound like synonyms. What animal is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, May 18th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

