Monday is voter registration deadline for Texas primary runoff

Because mailing in a voter registration form could potentially take several days, a voter’s best bet is to register in person at the appropriate county elections office. A list of those offices is here .

There’s no online voter registration in Texas, although people can update addresses online .

A person who voted in the March 1 statewide primary must stick with the same political party, but someone who did not vote in the initial primary can vote in the runoff.

Early voting in the primary runoff starts on May 16 and lasts five days. Election day is May 24.

There are many important races on the ballot in the runoff. Both parties have runoffs for Attorney General. There’s a runoff for Democratic candidates for Lieutenant Governor, a powerful job. There’s also a runoff for the GOP nomination for Railroad Commissioner, which regulates the oil and gas industry.

But before the primary runoff, there are votes on local races and state constitutional amendments . Voting in those contests ends on May 7.

Check out this page with voter resources and information from the League of Women Voters of Texas.

