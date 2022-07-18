BlkBok makes new classical music inspired by Michelle Obama, George Floyd

The name “BlkBok” might make you think of the famous classical pianist Johann Sebastian Bach, but with a melanin twist. And that’s quite literally the point.

Charles Wilson III, known as BlkBok, was brought up in a musical household that he says shaped his sound.

“Detroit has such a diverse music community. Motown, the Gospel community and the jazz community, and all these other people,” said BlkBok. “And I became a part of that. And that very much influenced what I was doing. “

BlkBok’s parents introduced him to classical music as a first building block to understanding other genres. “From 4 to 16 was the fundamental part of everything that has happened in my career,” he said. Classical music “became like the main base of everything I started creating.”

He migrated to jazz and blues, playing in clubs and backing up other bands. His prowess on the keys eventually attracted the attention of Grammy-wining acts.

“My touring, being with Justin Timberlake and Rihanna and John Mayer and all these other pop artists, I never imagined that I would [come] back to classical music.”

But he did. His latest album, Black Book, is “an opportunity to have a bit of escapism,” BlkBok said.

Twins dancing

There are two versions of the album: one is a range of solo piano pieces; in the other, each music track is paired with poetry written by Laura Dela Pena, a poet and friend of BlkBok.

“Our initial conversation was how do we create a twin sister for Black Book,” he said. “And she did an amazing job. And Black Book Dlux is the twins dancing.”

“Michelle’s First Day At the White House” was the first track he created for this project. It’s inspired by Michelle Obama and imagines the hardships and expectations of being a Black woman in power.

“It allowed me to understand that I could take something that was a visual moment, something that I could imagine, and then turn it into something musical,” he said.

Pieces range from the rage and reflection in “George Floyd & The Struggle for Equality '' to lighthearted waltzes like “I Made Her Breakfast.”

“So that's the thing that I think is really important, to be able to tap into these real cultural moments and be able to tell the story through my own eyes and give people a bit of what it feels like through [the lens of] a black man in 2022.”

Reclaiming classical music

Classical music has long carried a perception of being listened to by a predominantly older white demographic of a certain class.

BlkBok said he’s ready to dismantle that belief, with his music and his eclectic personal style.

“I think it's time that we rediscover what classical music is. I don't think it's for rich white people. I think it's for everyone. That's the thing is to be at the forefront of that is such an honor. And I will carry the torch no matter what,” he said.

Black representation in classical music still lags, due to hurdles that range from access to instruments and lessons to stigmas around careers in the fine arts. BlkBok himself recalled being poked at for his commitment.

“Growing up in Detroit, with classical music, it wasn’t cool,” he said “The kids would come through the alley and they would knock on the window like, come on, play ball man. I'm like, I got to practice.”

Bok took me back to the moment that hooked him in. Before he was 10, he successfully performed a complicated Mozart sonata at a recital. He finished, then sighed loudly with relief. It left the crowd laughing and cheering, realizing the feat, and that his talents had conquered his nerves.

“I had connected with them in such an authentic way,” Bok said. “From that moment, I knew that being a musician, a pianist, an entertainer, was what I had to do for the rest of my life.”

Now that he’s moved to center stage, what should we expect from a BlkBok concert?

“A really cool, immersive, emotional, unique experience,” he said. “Without having lyrics, you are encouraged to create your own story.”

At the same time, BlkBok hopes his music unites his audience.

“We are one. We are not separate. We have more likenesses than differences. We are one race. We are just all human. And I think that we share similar stories. And that's the thing that the music is, an opportunity for us to share a mutual story together.”

BlkBok performs July 23 at Meyerson Symphony Center. Tickets can be purchased on the Dallas Symphony website.

