A family in Nebraska called police after they heard a noise upstairs

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

It's happened to all of us - strange noises in a part of the house that should be quiet. At night, it can be unsettling, downright scary. Recently, a family in Bellevue, Neb., heard something upstairs. Fearing they might be in the midst of a burglary, they called 911. When police arrive and checked upstairs, they found the suspect. It was the family's Roomba vacuum just rolling around. They thought they were getting cleaned out. Instead, they were getting cleaned up.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.