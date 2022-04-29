One of the dresses from 'The Wizard of Oz' is up for auction

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. It's one of the most iconic movie costumes ever made, the blue and white gingham dress that Judy Garland wore as Dorothy in "The Wizard Of Oz." One of them was given to the drama department at Catholic University and forgotten until it turned up in a shoe box during an office clutter clean-out. At auction next month, the dress is expected to go for at least $800,000. Now, if it could be paired with Dorothy's ruby slippers, you could literally look like a million bucks.

