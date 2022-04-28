Proof sheets of the first 'Harry Potter' book are up for auction

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You, too, could own some of the magic of "Harry Potter." An auction house is selling 109 sheets of paper thought to be the only surviving part of a galley proof of "Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone." A galley proof is an early version that a writer uses to make corrections. This one comes with a letter from a children's book reviewer who asked for a finished copy so she could tell lots of people about it. Apparently, they heard. It's MORNING EDITION.

