Calif. man loses 85 pounds while lobbying Taco Bell for Grilled Stuft Nacho's return

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. The grilled stuffed nacho has been gone from Taco Bell's menu since 2015. A year ago January, Chris Sandberg took a stand to get it back. He vowed to exercise every day until it came back. Sandberg's progress on TikTok went viral as he lost 85 pounds. He says he gets the irony in exercising every day for a fast-food item. And while Taco Bell says right now there are no plans to bring it back, for one day as a reward, they made Chris a few grilled stuffed nachos. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.