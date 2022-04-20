A Jack Russell terrier in Ukraine makes a heroic name for himself

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

FADEL: And that's Patron, a 2-year-old Jack Russell terrier, who, like many in Ukraine, has made a heroic name for himself. This mascot of the State Emergency Service is small and cute and saving lives by sniffing out undetonated landmines and bombs in Chernihiv. So far, he's rooted out more than 90 explosive devices, making Patron so popular, he's now a favorite subject of social media fan art.

